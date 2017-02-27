No injuries reported in West Pullman vacant building fire

No one was injured when a vacant building caught fire early Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Fire crews responded at 5:04 a.m. to the fire at the two-and-a-half story building at 12023 S. Yale Ave., according to Fire Media Affairs. The alarm was upgraded to a still-and-box.

By about 6:05 a.m., the fire had been extinguished, fire officials said.

Additional details such as the cause of the fire were not immediately available as crews were on scene Monday morning investigating.

No one was injured when a vacant building caught fire early Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Fire crews responded at 5:04 a.m. to the fire at the two-and-a-half story building at 12023 S. Yale Ave., according to Fire Media Affairs. The alarm was upgraded to a still-and-box.

By about 6:05 a.m., the fire had been extinguished, fire officials said.

Additional details such as the cause of the fire were not immediately available as crews were on scene Monday morning investigating.