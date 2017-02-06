Celebrate life, speak out against gun violence

In January of 2013, our 15-year-old daughter Hadiya Pendleton traveled to Washington D.C. with her school’s marching band to perform at President Obama’s second inauguration. We knew Hadiya would remember the trip for the rest of her life. What we had no way of knowing, however, was just how soon, and how violently, she would be taken from us.

Just days after she returned to Chicago, we received phone calls no parent should ever get. On her way home from school after finishing her finals, surrounded by friends, Hadiya had been shot. She died at the hospital that afternoon.

OPINION

Hadiya would have turned 20 on Friday, June 2nd. Our grief is infinite, and our lives will never be the same as they were. There is no way to fully heal from the death of a child. But Hadiya’s death has motivated us to honor her memory and her short life by speaking out and working to reduce gun violence.

Here in Chicago, the list of parents who have also had their own children stolen by gun violence grows longer every day – as does the list of brothers, sisters, friends and loved ones left behind. But Chicago is hardly an anomaly when it comes to communities that suffer from gun violence. More than 90 Americans are killed with guns – and hundreds of others are injured and left with enduring physical and emotional wounds – across our country every single day. There are multiple contributing factors that cause cities and communities of color to bear a disproportionate and devastating toll.

But we refuse to accept the status quo. As Americans, we know we can and should do more to combat this violence. When you consider the statistics and watch the news stories every night, it’s easy to grow discouraged and feel overwhelmed by the scale of the violence. But the work being done in cities and towns across America to reduce it is heartening and truly life-saving, and it should serve as a reminder that even small actions can have a big impact.

In Chicago, for example, we have a local program called Becoming a Man – a cognitive behavioral therapy program that serves Chicago students and helps them practice constructive responses to provocations. The results so far are encouraging: data from the University of Chicago Crime Lab show that the participating students are arrested for violent crimes at lower rates than students in a control group.

After Hadiya was murdered, a group of her high school classmates joined together to find a way to honor her death while also working to reduce violence in their community. Their solution was a program called Project Orange Tree, that aimed to open a dialogue about the causes of gun violence, in addition to asking their friends to come together to wear orange in solidarity. Orange is the color hunters wear to protect themselves in the woods, and for the students, the color also symbolized the value of human life. The concept started in a classroom in Chicago and has since grown rapidly into the national Wear Orange movement.

Since Hadiya’s death, her birthday, June 2nd, has been a heartbreakingly different day for us. Our daughter should still be here. She should be growing up and experiencing life for all it has to offer. But in her absence, June 2 has taken on a new meaning: this year will mark the third annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the Wear Orange campaign. These movements aim to honor Hadiya’s life and all the other American lives cut short by gun violence, while also encouraging Americans to come together to show their commitment to addressing gun violence.

We will never save every life. But that does not mean we should not do more to save as many lives as we can, and to prevent as many other parents as possible from experiencing the unbearable pain of burying a child.

There is nothing we want more than to have another birthday celebration with Hadiya. But since that can never happen, we will be doing what we know she would want: celebrating life and speaking out about the importance of saving lives. We hope that you will do the same by joining us and hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country in Wearing Orange this Friday, June 2.

Cleopatra and Nathaniel Pendleton’s daughter Hadiya was murdered on January 29, 2013, when she was shot and killed in Harsh Park on Chicago’s South Side. Hadiya had participated in President Obama’s public inaugural celebration just days before she was killed — on January 21, 2013. Hadiya was a student and band majorette at King College Prep High School. Cleopatra and Nathaniel founded Hadiya’s Promise in her memory and they are on the advisory board of Everytown for Gun Safety.