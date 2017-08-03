Mario Lopez to host Down syndrome benefit at Drury Lane

“Extra” host Mario Lopez will be heading to Chicago to be the celebrity guest of honor at the “I Have a Voice” benefit beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

The gala will raise funds for GiGi’s Playhouse, a group of more than 30 facilities in the U.S. and Mexico that serve as free-standing centers aiding individuals with Down syndrome. Lopez’s connection with the organization dates back to 2013, when GiGi Gianni of South Barrington (the group’s namesake and inspiration) met the TV personality on the “Extra” set in Los Angeles, while they shot a public service announcement.

National recognition of GiGi’s Playhouse has been growing, with founder Nancy Gianni being named a 2016 CNN Hero.

For more information about both GiGi’s Playhouse and the benefit gala this weekend, visit GiGisplayhouse.org