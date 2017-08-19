Donald Trump, first lady Melania will not attend Kennedy Center honors

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, spoke from the Truman Balcony at the Fourth of July picnic for military families on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. | Alex Brandon/Associated Press

WASHINGTON – The White House said Saturday that President Trump and first lady Melania will not attend the Kennedy Center honors, with the move coming after several of the honorees said they would not attend the traditional White House dinner the night before the event.

The honorees at the Dec. 3 ceremony are Carmen de Lavallade, Gloria Estefan, LL COOL J, Norman Lear and Lionel Richie. De Lavallade and Lear had said they planned to skip the dinner with Trump. while Richie was a “maybe.”

The White House said in a statement that the first couple would not attend the main event at the Kennedy Center in order to “allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction.”

This comes after members of a presidential arts and humanities commission quit Friday to protest Trump in the wake of his Charlottesville remarks.

The members — some Obama appointees — said in a statement, “Ignoring your hateful rhetoric would have made us complicit in your words and actions.

“We took a patriotic oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. . . .

“Supremacy, discrimination, and vitriol are not American values. Your values are not American values. We must be better than this. We are better than this. If this is not clear to you, then we call on you to resign your office, too.”

The Obama holdovers include Kal Penn, who worked in the Obama White House; Paula Boggs, Chuck Close, Richard Cohen, Fred Goldring, Howard L. Gottlieb, Vicki Kennedy, Jhumpa Lahiri, Anne Luzzatto, Thom Mayne, Eric Ortner, Ken Solomon, Caroline Taylor, Jill Cooper Udall, Andrew Weinstein, George Wolfe and John Lloyd Young​.

