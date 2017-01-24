2 ‘Empire’ actors join lineup of Lyric’s ‘Chicago Voices’ concert

Two stars of the TV hit “Empire” have been added to the lineup of the “Chicago Voices” concert that Lyric Opera is presenting next month at the Civic Opera House.

Terrence Howard and Jussie Smollett, who play father and son on the Chicago-based Fox series, will be guest presenters at the show, part of an initiative to celebrate the city’s diverse vocal music culture.

Another newly added presenter is Kate Flannery, the actress and singer who played drunken Meredith on NBC’s “The Office.” Meanwhile, the Voices of Trinity Mass Choir has signed on the roster of performers at the Feb. 4 event.

They join a lineup of previously announced talent including operatic soprano Renee Fleming (also the concert’s artistic director), folk singer-songwriter John Prine, blues singer Shemekia Copeland, gospel artist Michelle Williams, Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, tenor Matthew Polenzani and husband-and-wife music duo the Handsome Family.