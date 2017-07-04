2017 Chicago Gospel Festival full lineup announced

The Rance Allen Group, Jonathan McReynolds, Anthony Brown & Travis Greene, VaShawn Mitchell, and Malcolm Williams & Great Faith are among the lineup for the 32nd annual Chicago Gospel Festival lineup, it was announced today.

The free admission festival, running June 2-3 in Millennium Park (Randolph and Michigan) and the Chicago Cultural Center (78 E. Washington), will feature national and local artists “celebrating the genre’s foundational roots in Chicago,” the official announcement stated.

This year’s schedule includes:

FRIDAY JUNE 2

Chicago Cultural Center – Randolph Square, 1st Floor North

Noon Iliani Morales

12:40 p.m. Selah St. Sabina Youth Choir

1:10 p.m. R&R featuring Russ and Roe

1:40 p.m. Neicy Robertson and Friends

2:10 p.m. “Chicago’s Next” featuring 2ndNature Band, Isaiah Freeman, Jazmine Jones and Denton Harris

3:20 p.m. Arthur Sutton & The Gift of Praise

Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:30 p.m. Glenn Johnson & The Voices of Innerpeace

6:00 p.m. University of Illinois Black Chorus, Dr. Ollie Watts Davis, Conductor

6:40 p.m. Malcolm Williams & Great Faith

7:20 p.m. Celebration of Gospel Music Quartets featuring Evelyn Turrentine-Agee and The Warriors, God’s Posse, The Gospel Crusaders and The Stars of Heaven

8:30 p.m. Jonathan McReynolds with special guests Anthony Brown and Travis Greene

SATURDAY JUNE 3

Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

4:30 p.m. VaShawn Mitchell

5:30 p.m. Special Announcement in May

6:15 p.m. The Rance Allen Group

7:00 p.m. A Tribute to Jessy Dixon

8:30 p.m. Special Announcement in May

For more information and any schedule changes, visit chicagogospelmusicfestival.us