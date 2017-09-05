2017 Lollapalooza schedule released; lots of conflicts on tap

Lorde is slated to play Lollapalooza at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 | Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

It’s official: the 2017 Lollapalooza schedule will drive music lovers crazy, and not necessarily in a good way.

Released today, the schedule boasts show time conflicts aplenty, so fans will have some very difficult decisions to make during the fest’s run Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park. Or plan on skipping out early on some sets and hoofin’ it across the park (if you want to catch more of your faves).

Some prime examples of headliner conflicts:

Aug. 3: Do you check out Lorde (8:45 on the Bud Light Stage) or Muse (8:45 at the Petrillo)? Spoon (7:45 on the Lakeshore stage) or Kaytranada (7:30 on the Pepsi stage)?

Aug. 4: Is it Blink 182 (8:45 on the Bud Light stage) or The Killers (8:45 at the Petrillo ) or DJ Snake (8:30 at Perry’s stage)?

Aug. 5: Chance the Rapper (8:45 at the Petrillo) or The xx (8:45 on the Bud Light stage)?

Aug. 6: Arcade Fire (8:30 at the Petrillo) or Rae Sremmurd (9 p.m. on the Pepsi stage)?

And that’s not even accounting for conflicts earlier in the days.

Check out the entire schedule here.