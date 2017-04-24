2017 Non-Equity Jeff Award nominees announced

Andres Enriquez plays John Thorpe and Stephanie Stockstill plays Catherine Morland in the Lifeline Theatre production of the musical "Northanger Abbey," now in its world premiere at Lifeline Theatre. (Photo: Suzanne Plunkett)

The 2017 Jeff Awards announced were announced tonight, recognizing the achievements of area productions staged between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017. One-hundred-twenty-seven nominations in 26 categories were announced by hosts Alexis Roston and Lillian Castillo, who will also serve as emcees for the annual awards event to be held on June 5 at The Athenaeum Theatre.

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre led the pack with 11 nominations for a company, followed by Lifeline Theatre with 10, and Boho Theatre, Griffin Theatre Company and Kokandy Productions with eight nominations each.

It was a three-way tie for productions with the most nominations with “Urinetown” (BoHo Theatre), “The Wiz” (Kokandy Productions) and “High Fidelity” (Refuge Theatre Project) each receiving eight nominations.

Here’s the list of nominees:

PRODUCTION – PLAY

“At the Table” – Broken Nose Theatre

“How We Got On” – Haven Theatre Company

“Miss Holmes” – Lifeline Theatre

“The North Pool” – Interrobang Theatre Project

“Our Lady of 121st Street” – Eclipse Theatre Company

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL

“High Fidelity” – Refuge Theatre Project

“The Most Happy Fella” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“Northanger Abbey” – Lifeline Theatre

“Urinetown” – BoHo Theatre

“The Wiz” – Kokandy Productions

ENSEMBLE

“At the Table” – Broken Nose Theatre

“Bat Boy The Musical” – Griffin Theatre Company

“good friday” – Kristiana Rae Colon and Tara Branham in collaboration with Oracle Productions

“High Fidelity” – Refuge Theatre Project

“How We Got On” – Haven Theatre Company

“The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui” – Trap Door Theatre

“truth and reconciliation” – Sideshow Theatre Company

DIRECTOR – PLAY

Spenser Davis – “At the Table” – Broken Nose Theatre

Jonathan L. Green – “truth and reconciliation” – Sideshow Theatre Company

Robert Kauzlaric – “Cymbeline” – Strawdog Theatre Company

Victor Quezada-Perez – “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui” – Trap Door Theatre

James Yost – “The North Pool” – Interrobang Theatre Project

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL

Fred Anzevino – “The Most Happy Fella” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Elise Kauzlaric – “Northanger Abbey” – Lifeline Theatre

Christopher Pazdernik – “High Fidelity” – Refuge Theatre Project

Stephen Schellhardt – “Urinetown” – BoHo Theatre

Scott Weinstein – “Bat Boy The Musical” – Griffin Theatre Company

ACTOR IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY

Salar Ardebili (Khadim) – “The North Pool” – Interrobang Theatre Project

Ryan Hallahan (Dan) – “The Body of an American” – Stage Left Theatre

John Henry Roberts (Danny) – “The Little Flower of East Orange” – Eclipse Theatre Company

George Seegebrecht (Hauptmann) – “Hauptmann” – City Lit Theater Company

Kevin V. Smith (Vic) – “Taste” – Red Theater Chicago

Gage Wallace (Terry) – “Taste” – Red Theater Chicago

ACTOR IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL

Maxwell J. DeTogne (Rob) – “High Fidelity” – Refuge Theatre Project

Henry McGinniss (Bat Boy/Edgar) – “Bat Boy The Musical” – Griffin Theatre Company

Henry McGinniss (Bobby Strong) – “Urinetown” – BoHo Theatre

Jordan Phelps (Tick) – “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert” – Pride Films and Plays

William Roberts (Tony Esposito) – “The Most Happy Fella” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

ACTRESS IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY

Jeannie Affelder (Marie) – “The Little Flower of East Orange” – Eclipse Theatre Company

Kim Boler (Mabry) – “Human Terrain” – Broken Nose Theatre

Elaine Carlson (Eleanor of Aquitaine) – “The Lion in Winter” – Promethean Theatre Ensemble

Amy Johnson (Tami) – “Falling” – Interrobang Theatre Project

Kat McDonnell (May) – “Once in a Lifetime” – Strawdog Theatre Company

Shalyn Welch (Darcy) – “The Kid Thing” – Nothing Without A Company

ACTRESS IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL

Sydney Charles (Dorothy) – “The Wiz” – Kokandy Productions

Molly Hernandez (Amy) – “The Most Happy Fella” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Amanda Horvath (Tonya Harding) – “Tonya and Nancy The Rock Opera” – Underscore Theatre Company

Stephanie Stockstill (Catherine Morland) – “Northanger Abbey” – Lifeline Theatre

Colette Todd (Diana) – “Next to Normal” – BoHo Theatre

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY

Adam Bitterman (Mick) – “The Seedbed” – Redtwist Theatre

Matt Edmonds (Biff) – “Death of a Salesman” – Redtwist Theatre

Robert Koon (Riley) – “Chagrin Falls” – The Agency Theater Collective

D’Wayne Taylor (Lucius) – “Jesus Hopped the “A” Train” – Eclipse Theatre Company

Justin Tsatsa (Josh) – “Falling” – Interrobang Theatre Project

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL

Chuckie Benson (Lion) – “The Wiz” – Kokandy Productions

Scott Danielson (Officer Lockstock) – “Urinetown” – BoHo Theatre

Nick Druzbanski (Barry) – “High Fidelity” – Refuge Theatre Project

Joe Giovannetti (Herman) – “The Most Happy Fella” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Luke Meierdiercks (Felicia) – “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert” – Pride Films and Plays

Steven Perkins (Tin Man) – “The Wiz” – Kokandy Productions

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY

Echaka Agba (Lauren) – “At the Table” – Broken Nose Theatre

JoAnn Montemurro (Faye) – “The Assembled Parties” – Raven Theatre Company

Deanna Reed-Foster (Trudy) – “Even Longer and Farther Away” – The New Colony

Kelli Strickland (Bananas) – “The House of Blue Leaves” – Raven Theatre Company

Kendra Thulin (Lisa) – “Wastwater” – Steep Theatre Company

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL

Veronica Garza (Nancy/Tonya’s Mom) – “Tonya and Nancy The Rock Opera” – Underscore Theatre Company

Nicole Michelle Haskins (Aunt Em/Evillene) – “The Wiz” – Kokandy Productions

Courtney Jones (Cleo) – “The Most Happy Fella” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Anne Sheridan Smith (Meredith Parker) – “Bat Boy The Musical” – Griffin Theatre Company

Jenifer Tyler (Mrs. Allen/Mrs. Tilney) – “Northanger Abbey” – Lifeline Theatre

Honey West (Bernadette) – “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert” – Pride Films and Plays

SOLO PERFORMANCE

Philip Dawkins (Performer) – “The Happiest Place on Earth” – Greenhouse Theater Center i/a/w Sideshow Theatre Company

Sarah Gise (Performer) – “The Amish Project” – Interrobang Theatre Project

ACTOR/ACTRESS IN A REVUE

Averis I. Anderson (Performer) – “An Anthony Newley-Leslie Bricusse Songbook” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Ian Rigg (Performer) – “Oh, Coward!” – Dead Writers Theatre Collective

Graham Thomas Heacock (Performer) – “An Anthony Newley-Leslie Bricusse Songbook” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Colette Todd (Angela) – “Honky Tonk Angels” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Leryn Turlington (Darlene) – “Honky Tonk Angels” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

NEW PLAY

Shepsu Aakhu – “Feral” – MPAACT

Philip Dawkins – “The Happiest Place on Earth” – Greenhouse Theater Center i/a/w Sideshow Theatre Company

Zeljko Djukic – “Gentle” – TUTA Theatre Chicago

Jerre Dye – “Distance” – Strawdog Theatre Company

Ike Holter – “Prowess” – Jackalope Theatre Company

Alex Lubischer – “Bobbie Clearly” – Steep Theatre Company

Heather McNama and Nancy Nyman – “Resolution” – Pride Films and Plays

NEW ADAPTATION

Alex Higgin-Houser and David Kornfeld – “Haymarket: The Anarchist’s Songbook” – Underscore Theatre Company

Robert Kauzlaric and George Howe – “Northanger Abbey” – Lifeline Theatre

CHOREOGRAPHY

Aubrey Adams – “Urinetown” – BoHo Theatre

Breon Arzell – “The Wiz” – Kokandy Productions

Jon Martinez – “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert” – Pride Films and Plays

Christopher Pazdernik – “High Fidelity” – Refuge Theatre Project

ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY

Natasha Bogojevich – “Gentle” – TUTA Theatre Chicago

Andrew Hansen – “Cymbeline” – Strawdog Theatre Company

Andrew Hansen – “Miss Holmes” – Lifeline Theatre

Ben Sutherland – “The Lion in Winter” – Promethean Theatre Ensemble

Shawn Wallace – “Rutherford’s Travels” – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

MUSIC DIRECTION

Jimmy Morehead – “The Wiz” – Kokandy Productions

Robert Ollis – “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert” – Pride Films and Plays

Jeremy Ramey – “The Most Happy Fella” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Charlotte Rivard-Hoster – “Urinetown” – BoHo Theatre

Jon Schneidman – “High Fidelity” – Refuge Theatre Project

SCENIC DESIGN

Kurtis Boetcher – “Gentle” – TUTA Theatre Chicago

Kevin Hagan – “Our Lady of 121st Street” – Eclipse Theatre Company

Jeffrey D. Kmiec – “The Assembled Parties” – Raven Theatre Company

Michelle Manni – “High Fidelity” – Refuge Theatre Project

Greg Pinsoneault – “The North Pool” – Interrobang Theatre Project

Ashley Ann Woods – “Miss Holmes” – Lifeline Theatre

LIGHTING DESIGN

Erik Barry – “Haymarket: The Anarchist’s Songbook” – Underscore Theatre Company

Kevin D. Gawley – “A Wrinkle in Time” – Lifeline Theatre

G. “Max” Maxin IV – “Urinetown” – BoHo Theatre

Alexander Ridgers – “Winterset” – Griffin Theatre Company

Brandon Wardell – “Bat Boy The Musical” – Griffin Theatre Company

COSTUME DESIGN

Aly Renee Amidei – “Northanger Abbey” – Lifeline Theatre

John Nasca – “Priscilla: Queen of the Desert” – Pride Films and Plays

Rachel M. Sypniewski – “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui” – Trap Door Theatre

Virginia Varland – “The Wiz” – Kokandy Productions

Elizabeth Wislar – “Urinetown” – BoHo Theatre

SOUND DESIGN

Eric Backus – “A Wrinkle in Time” – Lifeline Theatre

Thomas Dixon – “peerless” – First Floor Theater

Thomas Dixon – “Wastwater” – Steep Theatre Company

Stephen Ptacek – “How We Got On” – Haven Theatre Company

Stephen Ptacek – “In To America” – Griffin Theatre Company

Matthew Reich – “The Promise of a Rose Garden” – Babes With Blades

PROJECTION DESIGN

Brock Alter – “In To America” – Griffin Theatre Company

Anthony Churchill – “The Body of an American” – Stage Left Theatre

Michael Stanfill – “Prowess” – Jackalope Theatre Company

FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY

Ryan Bourque – “Prowess” – Jackalope Theatre Company

Matt Hawkins – “Cymbeline” – Strawdog Theatre Company