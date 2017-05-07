‘Beverly Hills 90210: The Musical’ heading to Chicago

Fans of the ’90s hit TV series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” will get the chance to reunite with some of their favorite characters when “Beverly Hills 90210: The Musical” arrives in Chicago this fall.

The “unauthorized parody,” will run Sept. 13-17 at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut. According to today’s official announcement, the show features some original songs including “The Ballad of Andrea Zuckerman” and “Will Tori Spelling Graduate?” Tickets go on sale at 12:01 a.m. July 14 at broadwayinchicago.com