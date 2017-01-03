Academy: Accountants in Oscar blunder will never be back

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2017 file photo shows Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at Sunday’s Academy Awards will never return to the Oscar show.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs tells The Associated Press that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ relationship with PwC, the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.

Boone Isaacs broke her silence Wednesday following the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.

PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were responsible for the winners’ envelopes at Sunday’s Oscar show. Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. Boone Isaacs said Cullinan’s distraction caused the error.