Acclaimed Streeterville restaurant Tru to close in October

Tru, the Michelin-endorsed restaurant that has served upscale Streeterville diners for almost two decades, will close next month, owner Lettuce Entertain You announced Tuesday.

The last meals will be served Oct. 7. The company is considering plans to “re-concept the space” at 676 N. St. Clair, the Lettuce statement said.

Chefs Rick Tramonto and Gale Gand opened the restaurant specializing in “progressive French cuisine” in 1999. In his four-star review that year, Sun-Times dining critic Pat Bruno hailed the restaurant as “the best thing in fine dining that has happened to Chicago in quite some time.”

It was one of 23 restaurants singled out for inclusion in the first Michelin Guide Chicago in 2011. Ranked at one star then, Tru bumped up to two stars in this year’s edition.