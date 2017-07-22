Actor John Heard, best known for ‘Home Alone’ role has died

Actor John Heard poses for a portrait at the Getty Images Portrait Studio during the 2006 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2006 in Park City, Utah. | Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Veteran actor John Heard, best known for playing Peter McCallister, the father in the 1990 hit film “Home Alone” and the sequel “Home Alone “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” has died. He was 72.

According to reports, the actor was found dead in his hotel room in Palo Alto, California, where, according to Variety, he was reportedly recovering after undergoing recent back surgery.

In addition to his role in the “Home Alone” franchise, Heard also starred as a co-worker to Tom Hanks in the 1988 comedy “Big” and a dirty cop in the first season of HBO’s “The Sopranos,” for which he earned a guest-acting Emmy nomination in 1999.

Heard’s other credits include films “The Milagro Beanfield War” and “Beaches” (both released in 1988) and the John Grisham adaptation “The Pelican Brief” (1993). He also starred in the TV adaptation of the author’s 1993 novel “The Client” and had guest roles in the “CSI” franchise.

Heard was married three times: first to Superman actress Margot Kidder, in the late 1970s, then to Sharon Heard from 1988 to 1996, with whom he had two children (son Max and daughter Annika) and finally, Lana Pritchard for less than a year in 2010.

He also had another son, Jack, the subject of a bitter custody dispute with former partner and future Oscar-winning actress Melissa Leo. She and her boyfriend at the time accused him of assault and stalking in 1996 at their home in Baltimore, where she was working on the 1990s detective series Homicide: Life on the Street.

More to come…