Actors from ‘Chicago Fire,’ spinoffs raise funds to fight gun violence

"Chicago PD" and "Chicago Fire" star LaRoyce Hawkins will serve as host of the "Patrick Lives On" benefit Saturday. | Jeff Schear/Getty Images

As many as 30 actors from the hit NBC series “Chicago PD,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med” are planning to headline the second annual “Patrick Lives On” benefit beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cinespace Film Studios, 2651 W. 15th Pl.

LaRoyce Hawkins will host the event, joined by stars including Jon Seda, Jason Beghe, Monica Raymond, Patrick Fluger, Christian Stolte, Brian Tee, Nick Gehlfuss and Jesse Lee Soffer.

The evening will include performances by the various actors and actresses as they improvise, sing and dance.

The fundraiser will benefit “Patrick Lives On … To End Gun Violence,” an organization founded by Patricia Frontain, a script supervisor for “Chicago PD,” who created it in memory of her son. Then 14, Patrick Boswell was caught in rival gangs’ gunfire and tragically lost his life in Rosemont in January 2015.

The Saturday event is being held on what would have been Patrick’s 17th birthday.

The funds raised at last year’s benefit already have had an impact, including providing scholarships for children to play football, attend summer camp, participate in gymnastics programs and receive education and trade training in Englewood and other inner-city neighborhoods.

In a statement, Patricia Frontain said, “Our goal is to help 5,000 kids in and around Chicagoland by the end of 2018. We want to help kids find their gift. Everyone has one and we want to enable them to find it. We want to expose them to different things. Open their worlds. Spark their imagination. Spark their creativity. Spark their power. Ignite a fire in them about something that they are interested in or care about. We want to help them find what excites them and help them pursue it, with the hopes of keeping them busy, off the streets and away from violence.”

For ticket information, go to www.patrickliveson.org