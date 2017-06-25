After ABC axing, producers hope another outlet adopts ‘Downward Dog’

Allison Tolman, as Nan, with her dog, Martin (voiced by Samm Hodges) in "Downward Dog." | ABC-TV

The freshman sitcom “Downward Dog” has been canceled by ABC, the show’s executive producers said. The last two of the show’s eight episodes will air Tuesday.Executive producers Michael Killen and Samm Hodges tweeted a statement saying ABC “loved it creatively and wanted to do more, but could not figure out a way to get it done financially.”

The producers thanked critics and viewers who have expressed their support for the comedy, and said they hoped it would land on its feet elsewhere.

“Clearly this show has hit a nerve, and we are hell bent on finding a new home for our ‘Downward Dog,’ ” they said.

The series stars former Chicagoan Allison Tolman as the owner of Martin the dog, who talks directly to viewers about his feelings. The series centers on his sometimes conflicted feelings about his owner, loneliness and hatred of a neighborhood cat.

Hodges is the voice of Martin.

Tolman was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2015 for her role on the FX series “Fargo.”