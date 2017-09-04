Alec Baldwin adds Bill O’Reilly to his ‘SNL’ repertoire

As if Bill O’Reilly’s week hadn’t gone badly enough, on Saturday night he became the latest victim of a caustic impression by Alec Baldwin.

The Oscar nominee, who’s been spoofing Donald Trump all season on “Saturday Night Live,” this weekend unveiled his take on O’Reilly in the wake of revelations about sexual harassment claims against the Fox News Channel host.

This imitation was more accurate than Baldwin’s outsized, sometimes cartoonish version of Trump. His eyes crinkled, his head at a jaunty tilt, this O’Reilly maintained a gentle smile and an upbeat cadence as he veered in and out of acknowledging the allegations.

“Apparently some women have come forward and accused me of offering them exciting opportunities here at Fox News,” he said in sing-songy, O’Reilly-an tones.