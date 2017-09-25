Alsip’s own Matt Bellassai turns his comedy into first book

Matt Bellassai has been building his comedy audience touring the country — most recently with his “Drunk and Alone” stand-up show, his new web series on Facebook, “To Be Honest” and his just-launched podcast “UnHappy Hour with Matt Bellassai” — but the Alsip native doesn’t consider himself a product of Chicago’s rich comedy tradition.

“I grew up in Alsip, graduated from Shepard High School in Palos Heights and then went on to Northwestern in Evanston. I always lived around the city, never in the city, and I never really did comedy in Chicago. That started after I graduated from college and moved out to New York. Comedy is such a big part of the Chicago culture, I’m only sorry I didn’t get to try it here when I was beginning.”

On top of everything else, Bellassai has a new book coming out Oct. 24, “Everything is Awful, and Other Observations.” He describes it as “essays about my life, about growing up in the Chicago suburbs. If there’s a common theme it would be all those tiny embarrassing moments from my life so far that have added up to my miserable existence today,” said the comedian with a laugh.

“The book includes those banana-slipping moments we’ve all had at one point or another. In my case it was the awkwardness of growing up, being a fat kid, feeling uncomfortable in my own skin, having weird hair. I was a total nerd in high school and suffered all those indignities that made me the grumpy person I am today,” said Bellassai, again not sounding the least bit grumpy.

Being a closeted gay boy in school led Bellasai to using his “total nerdiness” as a way to hide his sexuality.

“I’ll give you great example,” Bellassai said. “There was this South Suburban Science Invitational, held at the local community college. I won the insect-indentifying contest. So, you can see I really leaned into that best nerd thing — big time!”

A good deal of his comedy points out foibles of his family members, and his relatives “so far get a kick out of it all. But, at a certain point, I think they expect to get a dollar every time I make fun of them.”

Because of his comedic romps where he’s seen drinking great quantities of wine, people tend to assume the star of the “Drunk and Alone” tour is a big wine expert.

“I actually think the less I know the better,” Bellassai said. “In my videos you see me drinking wine, but you have to understand, I don’t drink it or sip it. I’m chugging it. My goal? Just getting it down as fast as possible to give me that buzz I need.”

At Northwestern, Bellassai attended the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern, earning a degree that may or may not be helping his comedy.

“I do think so much of good comedy is careful observation,” he said. “The kind of thing a good reporter does — gathering facts, noticing tiny but important details — is similar to what makes for good comedy. As comedians, we should notice those tiny, specific things that people find funny — perhaps because they’ve never really noticed those things themselves.

“Or, perhaps this is simply a lie I tell myself to justify the thousands of dollars I spent on a journalism degree.”