AMC green-lights series based on satiric novel ‘Dietland’

Executive producer Marti Noxon of 'Dietland' speaks onstage during the AMC/Sundance TV portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. | Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for AMC

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — AMC says it’s green-lighted a new series, “Dietland,” based on the darkly satiric novel about a weight-obsessed society.

The show’s creator is Marti Noxon, whose credits include “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” and “UnReal.”

AMC said the show based on Sarai Walker’s novel will explore the emphasis on weight and beauty in a “bold, original and funny way.”

The main character of the 2015 novel “Dietland” is a 300-pound woman, Plum, who becomes involved with an underground group of radical women.

Noxon told a TV critics’ meeting Saturday that the series will be unlike anything else on TV.

The writer-producer said the series is for people who’re saying “enough” to “looks-ism,” sexism and racism, and being told that they don’t count.

The premiere date and casting for “Dietland” weren’t announced.

Associated Press