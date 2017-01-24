‘America Is…’ the theme of Chicago One-Minute Play Festival

Gary Tiedemann (from left), Johanna Beach and Stephanie Shum in Genevieve Lally-Knuth's “Context" at the 2016 Chicago One-Minute Play Festival. |PHOTO BY JUAN CARLOS PELAYO/HIGHFIVEFOTO

The 2017 Chicago One-Minute Play Festival (#IMPF) takes on a decidedly political tone with the theme of “America Is…”

Running Feb. 21-22 at the Den Theatre (1333 N. Milwaukee), this year’s marathon roster of plays from more than 60 Chicago playwrights and directors will explore the state of our nation and Chicago in the wake of the presidential election.

This is the 7th year for the festival’s Chicago incarnation. More than 20 cities across the country participate in an annual #IMPF festival, which aims to “create locally sourced playwright-focuses community events, with the goal of promoting the spirit of radical inclusion.”

“The opportunity to gather the community of artists, activists and citizens and focus on ways that we might begin to design the world we want to live in is a beautiful and necessary action. I’m proud of the community, our partners at the Den and the stunning nuance of the work we’ve generated together,” said #IMPF artists director Dominic D’Andrea in today’s announcement.

Tickets, $18, are available at brownpapertickets.com