AMPAS president Cheryl Boone Isaacs: ‘Art has no borders’

Cheryl Boone Isaacs speaks onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the honorary organization behind the Oscars and the movie industry’s mission, spoke to the audience at Sunday night’s Oscars telecast with a message that addressed diversity and inclusion:

“Tonight is proof that art has no borders, no single language and does not belong to a single faith,” Boone Isaacs said. “The power of art is that it transcends all these things.”

She added that regardless of where a filmmaker comes from, or where their ideas come from, “they all speak to the human condition. …. That is the magic of the movies and that is what we celebrate tonight.”