Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s daughter to finish author’s project

The daughter of Chicago author Amy Krouse Rosenthal plans to finish a project her mother started before her death earlier this month following a battle with cancer.

Rosenthal wrote more than 30 books. A New York Times essay titled “You May Want to Marry My Husband” was widely shared online after being published 10 days before she died March 13 at her home on the North Side.

Rosenthal’s daughter Paris wrote on Instagram that she plans to complete a project on the photo-sharing platform that her mother began before her death to share a “1,2,3” list daily for 123 days.

She wrote that her mother made it to 61 days and that she’ll finish the effort by posting “a photo that represents something about Amy Krouse Rosenthal” for each of the next 62 days.

