Amy Sedaris to share homemaking wisdom in truTV series

An upcoming series on truTV will showcase the homemaking tips of oddball actress and Second City alum Amy Sedaris.

The cable channel announced the still untitled series Saturday, promising that Sedaris “will apply her sincere yet distinctive brand of silliness to a one-of-a-kind mashup of hospitality, variety and talk show formats.”

Though known largely for her bizarro characters on series including “BoJack Horseman” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Sedaris moonlights as an promulgator of practical but whimsical wisdom for day-to-day living. She’s the author of two twisted how-to books: “I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence” and “Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People.”

Among the things she’ll be teaching, truTV said, are how to French beans, how to gut a trout and how to crochet miniature sweaters.

“I’ve been doing this show in my head for years. It will be terrific to get it on TV so I can free up some wiggle room up in my skull,” Sedaris said in the truTV notice.

During her early ’90s heyday at Chicago’s Second City, Sedaris met Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello, later her co-stars on the Comedy Central series “Strangers with Candy.” She is the sister of author David Sedaris.