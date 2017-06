Another “Pamplona” performance cancelled

Stacy Keach plays Ernest Hemingway in "Pamplona," the one-man show by Jim McGrath now in its world premiere at the Goodman Theatre. (Photo: Liz Lauren)

Actor Stacy Keach, who has had to cancel performances of “Pamplona,” his one-man show about Ernest Hemingway, since falling ill during opening night’s show on Tuesday, is continuing to receive medical attention. And the Goodman Theater has cancelled Friday evening’s performance, with updates about plans for the weekend still to be determined.

For more information call (312) 443-3800.