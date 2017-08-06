Aretha Franklin’s Ravinia concert postponed until September

As if being the Queen of Soul isn’t enough, Aretha Franklin also is developing a reputation as the Princess of Postponement.

Her most recent Chicago performance, originally scheduled for Nov. 12, was stalled a month without explanation and then pushed back again, to March 31, because of what promoters called “the potential for bad weather and unsafe travel conditions” in December.

Now the R&B great is doing a summer switcheroo. Her Ravinia Festival concert, scheduled for June 17, has been been bumped to Labor Day Eve on Sept. 3. The 75-year-old singer “is unable to travel over the next few weeks per doctor’s orders,” a statement from the venue said.

Existing tickets will be honored on the new date. Refunds or exchanges are available until June 30 for fans who call (847) 266-5100.