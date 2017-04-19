Argentinian rom-com to kick off Chicago Latino Film Festival

The 33rd Chicago Latino Film Festival kicks off Thursday with a screening of Argentina’s “One Night of Love” followed by a reception featuring the film’s star.

Start time is 5:30 p.m. at the AMC River East, 322 E. Illinois, and the fun continues at the reception afterward at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 511 N. Columbus, attended by Argentinian actress Carla Peterson.

Continuing through May 4, the festival promises more than 70 features (and dozens of shorts) from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the United States. Details: chicagolatinofilmfestival.org.