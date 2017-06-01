Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to Trump’s ‘Apprentice’ taunts

Arnold Schwarzenegger and President-elect Donald Trump had a little back-and-forth Friday regarding the actor stepping in to host the reboot of Trump’s old reality television show “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Trump mocked Schwarzenegger early Friday on Twitter for the spinoff’s low ratings, tweeting: “So much for being a movie star.”

Trump also referred to himself as a “ratings machine.”

The former California governor responded by saying the president-elect should work as hard to represent all Americans as he did for TV ratings.

Schwarzenegger tweeted: “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Schwarzenegger also quoted President Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”