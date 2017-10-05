Around Town: Jon Ceda, Billy Corgan, Viola Davis

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Jon Seda — along with his son Jonathon (his dad’s double on “Chicago Justice” and “Chicago PD”) — will be running in the 20th anniversary “Mother’s Day Race for the Cure” 5K run/walk, supporting Susan G. Komen Chicago’s fight against breast cancer. The annual event, sponsored by Presence Health, will be centered at a new Montrose Harbor location, where the senior Seda will serve as the celebrity guest of honor and one of Komen Chicago’s “More Than Pink Heroes,” along with those who have lost loved ones to breast cancer or faced the disease themselves. Among those being honored this year are Chicago Police officers Jessica Jones and Melinda Linas — both mothers of small children currently fighting breast cancer. … Oscar winners Viola Davis and director Steve McQueen, both in town to shoot “Widows,” were spotted dining at Le Colonial on Rush Street the other night. … Our Town’s own rock-star kingpin and wrestling impresario Billy Corgan was seen Saturday enjoying the six-course vegan tasting experience at George Trois in Winnetka. …Yes, that was Chicago native Julian Sergi, best known for his role in “War Dogs” with Jonah Hill and Miles Teller, spotted chowing down at Sunda in River North. … Meanwhile another Chicago native, Kenneth Mader, is getting local screenings of his sci-fi thriller “Displacement” — starring Bruce Davison, Sarah Douglas and Susan Blakely — at the Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee. Mader wrote and directed the film and will participate in Q&A sessions with the audience, following a number of showings, beginning Friday. Details: www.thelogantheatre.com. … ESPN college hoops analyst Shane Battier was spied lunching Wednesday at Foodlife at Water Tower Place. … In honor of the 50th anniversary of the release of the James Bond classic “You Only Live Twice,” Matthew Hoffman, who runs the Pickwick Theatre Classic Film Series in Park Ridge, has organized a special screening of the movie on May 18, featuring onetime “007” film and video game author Raymond Benson (who penned the “James Bond Bedside Companion”) as a special guest.