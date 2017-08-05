Around town: Larenz Tate, Gabourey Sidibe, Aubrey Plaza

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe, who is participating in the Chicago Humanties Festival on Thursday, and stars on the Chicago-made “Empire” on Fox, will be greeting fans and signing copies of her first book, her personal memoir “This Is Just My Face,” at Anderson’s Bookshop in downtown Naperville, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. … The fifth annual Chicago Critics Film Festival — organized by the Chicago Film Critics Association — will bring a number of stars to town to showcase their movies. The festival will fun from Friday through May 18 at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport, and will feature 22 local feature premieres and two full-length programs of short films. For the fest’s opening night Friday, director Jeff Baena and co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Kate Micucci are scheduled to attend a special screening of their comedy “The Little Hours.” … Chicago native Larenz Tate was spied recently lunching at the Beatrix Streeterville — where the staff reports the actor was “super nice.” Good to hear! … The one-and-only Karen Mason will be back in town to perform at Davenport’s on Milwaukee in Wicker Park — featuring tunes from her seventh album, “It’s About Time.” Mason’s shows at Davenport’s popular piano bar will be at 7:30 p.m. May 17-20. … In other music news, one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands, the Tannahill Weavers, will be bringing their Celtic music-making to a one-night-only concert appearance at Chief O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant on North Elston. It all kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. … Former Bulls forward (and current Atlanta Hawk) Mike Dunleavy Jr. toasted Cinco de Mayo at Broken English in Lincoln Park, enjoying margaritas, tequila shots and various tacos with his wife, Sarah, and pals. … While here to host the James Beard Awards, “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson was spotted dining at Spiaggia. … Ditto for celebrity chef Jonathan Waxman.