Around town with: Richard E. Grant, Joyce Piven, David Kaplan

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Richard E. Grant, currently starring here as Henry Higgins in the Lyric Opera’s production of “My Fair Lady,” will celebrate his 60th birthday Friday in Chicago. By the way, the multi-talented Grant also has a unisex fragrance he’s developed — titled “Jack.” Turns out the scent is composed of three main elements also included in Grant’s line of scented candles — one of which was inspired by the opening Covent Garden scene in “My Fair Lady.” … A big crowd of famous faces will gather Saturday at Revel Fulton Market in River West to toast the 45th anniversary of Our Town’s acclaimed Piven Theatre Workshop — and honor co-founder Joyce Piven herself. Among those expected to toast Joyce’s amazing legacy of training some of the best actors of the past nearly half-century will be her children Jeremy and Shira Piven, plus Ed Asner, Paul Adelstein, Ann Cusack, Harry Lennix, Oscar-winning writer/director Adam McKay, James Vincent Meredith, Aidan Quinn, Lili Taylor, Lucas Jade Zumann and Billy Dec. … Certain to be a bestseller — especially in the Chicago area — will be veteran sportscaster David Kaplan’s “The Plan.” The three-time Emmy-winning broadcaster’s new book delves into the behind-the-scenes decisions that led to the Cubs breaking their 108-year “curse” — and winning the World Series last fall. Kaplan will be front and center at Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville for a special reading and signing event beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday. … Speaking of the Cubs, Chicago Fire soccer star Bastian Schweinsteiger threw out the first pitch at the North Siders’ game against the Phillies Tuesday night. The former Manchester United and Bayern Munich player, who was accompanied by his wife and former tennis champ Ana Ivanovic at the game, later was joined by his Fire teammates Dax McCarty and Drew Conner in singing the 7th inning stretch, as well.