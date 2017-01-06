At the Drive-In, Cap’n Jazz lead second wave of Riot Fest lineup

Riot Fest today announced its second wave of artists slated for the music festival, which runs Sept 15-17 at Douglas Park:

The second wave includes: At the Drive-In, Cap’n Jazz, Best Coast, Black Pistol Fire, The Casualties, Mad Caddies, Cockney Rejects, Radar State, RVIVR, Versus, Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Warm Brew, Culture Abuse, Potty Mouth, Skating Polly, Upset, Gin Rummy, The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black and Kembra Pfahler

Also, performing their seminal albums in their entirety will be: Dinosaur Jr. (“You’re Living All Over Me”), The Mighty Mighty Bosstones (“Let’s Face It”), Built to Spill (“Keep It Like A Secret”), Fishbone (“Truth & Soul”), Bayside (“The Walking Wounded”), Mayday Parade (“A Lesson In Romantics”), The Lawrence Arms (“Oh, Calcutta!”), that dog. (“Retreat From the Sun”).

RELATED

Nine Inch Nails, reunited Jawbreaker among Riot Fest headliners

For tickets/multi-day passes and more information, visit riotfest.org. Layaway ticket information is available here.

Here’s the full slate per today’s announcement:

Nine Inch Nails (Friday headliners)

Queens of the Stone Age (Saturday headliners)

Jawbreaker (Sunday headliners)

New Order, Paramore, Prophets of Rage

M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, Mike D (DJ Set)

A Day To Remember, At the Drive-In, Gogol Bordello

Taking Back Sunday, Dirty Heads, Vic Mensa

TV on the Radio, Ministry, Dinosaur Jr.

New Found Glory, FIDLAR

Bad Brains (40th anniversary set)

Death From Above 1979, Action Bronson, Pennywise

Built to Spill, X, Peaches, The Lawrence Arms

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Orwells

Bayside, Say Anything, Mayday Parade, Best Coast

Cap’n Jazz, The Cribs, Dead Cross, Streetlight Manifesto

Minus the Bear, The Menzingers, LIARS

GWAR, Buzzcocks, GBH, Real Friends, Hot Water Music

Shabazz Palaces, Andrew W.K., Fishbone

The Story So Far, State Champs, Four Year Strong

Beach Slang, that dog., Knuckle Puck, Black Pistol Fire

Chon, Slaves, The Hotelier, The Casualties, Mad Caddies

The Flatliners Dessa, Cockney Rejects, Saul Williams

Versus, Engine 88, Nothing More, Radar State

Alice Bag, RVIVR, Tobacco, Seaway, Like Pacific

Sleep on It, Grayscale, Downtown Boys

The Smith Street Band, Potty Mouth

The Regrettes, Culture Abuse, Skating Polly

HDBeenDope, Gazebos, Warm Brew, Kitten Forever

Upset, Gin Rummy,

The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black and Kembra Pfahler

Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue