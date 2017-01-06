Riot Fest today announced its second wave of artists slated for the music festival, which runs Sept 15-17 at Douglas Park:
The second wave includes: At the Drive-In, Cap’n Jazz, Best Coast, Black Pistol Fire, The Casualties, Mad Caddies, Cockney Rejects, Radar State, RVIVR, Versus, Seaway, Like Pacific, Grayscale, Warm Brew, Culture Abuse, Potty Mouth, Skating Polly, Upset, Gin Rummy, The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black and Kembra Pfahler
Also, performing their seminal albums in their entirety will be: Dinosaur Jr. (“You’re Living All Over Me”), The Mighty Mighty Bosstones (“Let’s Face It”), Built to Spill (“Keep It Like A Secret”), Fishbone (“Truth & Soul”), Bayside (“The Walking Wounded”), Mayday Parade (“A Lesson In Romantics”), The Lawrence Arms (“Oh, Calcutta!”), that dog. (“Retreat From the Sun”).
For tickets/multi-day passes and more information, visit riotfest.org. Layaway ticket information is available here.
Here’s the full slate per today’s announcement:
Nine Inch Nails (Friday headliners)
Queens of the Stone Age (Saturday headliners)
Jawbreaker (Sunday headliners)
New Order, Paramore, Prophets of Rage
M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, Mike D (DJ Set)
A Day To Remember, At the Drive-In, Gogol Bordello
Taking Back Sunday, Dirty Heads, Vic Mensa
TV on the Radio, Ministry, Dinosaur Jr.
New Found Glory, FIDLAR
Bad Brains (40th anniversary set)
Death From Above 1979, Action Bronson, Pennywise
Built to Spill, X, Peaches, The Lawrence Arms
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, The Orwells
Bayside, Say Anything, Mayday Parade, Best Coast
Cap’n Jazz, The Cribs, Dead Cross, Streetlight Manifesto
Minus the Bear, The Menzingers, LIARS
GWAR, Buzzcocks, GBH, Real Friends, Hot Water Music
Shabazz Palaces, Andrew W.K., Fishbone
The Story So Far, State Champs, Four Year Strong
Beach Slang, that dog., Knuckle Puck, Black Pistol Fire
Chon, Slaves, The Hotelier, The Casualties, Mad Caddies
The Flatliners Dessa, Cockney Rejects, Saul Williams
Versus, Engine 88, Nothing More, Radar State
Alice Bag, RVIVR, Tobacco, Seaway, Like Pacific
Sleep on It, Grayscale, Downtown Boys
The Smith Street Band, Potty Mouth
The Regrettes, Culture Abuse, Skating Polly
HDBeenDope, Gazebos, Warm Brew, Kitten Forever
Upset, Gin Rummy,
The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black and Kembra Pfahler
Hellzapoppin’ Circus Sideshow Revue