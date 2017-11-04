Grand-scale presenting entities like the Auditorium Theatre must book many of their presentations a solid season – and often several seasons – in advance. So while Tania Castroverde Moskalenko arrived as the new CEO at the landmark theater in October, 2016, it is only with today’s announcement of programming for the 2017-2018 season that her plans for the theater are beginning to be revealed.

Not surprisingly, dance has a solid place in the lineup, with the International Dance Series including the return, after 15 years, of the Ballet Nacional de Cuba in a production of “Don Quixote.” (Moskalenko was born in Cuba.) In addition, performing in Chicago for the first time will be the Shen Wei Dance Arts ensemble, the company led by the acclaimed theatrical and visual artist whose name it bears, and who is perhaps best known as lead choreographer for the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Also paying a visit to the city will be Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo. And of course the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will make its annual visit here.

On a more Chicago-centric note, the theater’s resident company, the Joffrey Ballet, will stage its engagements at the Auditorium. And Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has been added to the roster of the “Made in Chicago” Dance Series, along with the return of Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater and Giordano Dance Chicago.