Barbara Sinatra, widow of Frank Sinatra has died

In this July 12, 1988 file photo Frank Sinatra attend an event in Los Angeles. Mrs. Sinatra died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home. She was 90. | AP Photo/File

Barbara Sinatra, the widow of singer Frank Sinatra, has died of natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, California. She was 90.

According to cnn.com: “The former model and Las Vegas showgirl married Sinatra in 1976 and was the last of his four wives. The couple was married for 22 years when the singer died of a heart attack in 1998. Theirs was the longest lasting of the singer’s marriages.” Sinatra’s previous wives included Nancy Barbato (the mother of Sinatra’s three children, Nancy, Tina and the late Frank Jr.). Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow).

A longtime philanthropist, Mrs. Sinatra along with her husband, founded the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center in 1986. “In the years since, more than 20,000 children have been treated at the center in the desert city of Rancho Mirage and hundreds of thousands more throughout the world through videos it provides,” according to the Associated Press.

In her 2011 memoir, “Lady Blue Eyes: My Life with Frank,” Mrs. Sinatra detailed her life with the iconic singer, but also gave readers a glimpse of her pre-Sinatra world — “from small-town Missouri to fashion model and entrepreneur, from Las Vegas showgirl to Palm Springs socialite. There are the failed marriages, including one to comedian Zeppo Marx during which she ultimately succumbs to the irresistible wiles of Sinatra,” according to a 2011 Sun-Times interview in which Mrs. Sinatra discussed the book.

“I had always been madly in love with his music, ever since I was a teenager. I met him for the first time when I was a showgirl in Las Vegas, and I didn’t like his attitude,” Mrs. Sinatra said in the interview. “I would read things about him and his reputation, and I didn’t want to get mixed up with him back then.”

Her attitude quickly changed as Ol’ Blue Eyes swept her off her feet. Not even a pre-nuptial agreement could derail her love for him. “Well, of course I signed it,” Barbara Sinatra said in the 2011 Sun-Times interview, “because I knew we’d never divorce.”

