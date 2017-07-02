‘Battlestar Galactica’ star Richard Hatch dies at 71

Actor Richard Hatch, who starred as Captain Apollo on the hit TV series "Battlestar Galactica" has died. He was 71. | AP FILE PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Richard Hatch, perhaps best known for playing Captain Apollo in the original “Battlestar Galactica” film and TV series, has died. He was 71.

A representative for the actor says Hatch died Tuesday afternoon after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Manager Michael Kaliski said Hatch’s son, Paul, was by the actor’s side.

After an early role on “All My Children” in 1971, Hatch worked steadily as an actor, appearing in such series as “Dynasty,” ”The Love Boat,” ”Santa Barbara” and “Baywatch.” He also appeared as Tom Zarek in the 2003 rebooted “Battlestar Galactica” TV series from 2004 to 2009.

Kaliski said Hatch will be remembered for his youthful wonder, passion for creativity and kind heart.

Hatch’s family issued a statement on Facebook, which read in part:

“In 1978 his starring role in Battlestar Galactica brought him worldwide recognition as well as a Golden Globe nomination. In spite of significant roles in other series and motion pictures over the following decades, his connection with the original Battlestar as well as the remake, created an international following among science fiction fans. While continuing his acting career Richard was a popular figure at Comic Book conventions, science fiction forums and even hosted his own cruise ship events.”

Besides his son, Hatch is survived by his brother, John.

Associated Press. Contributing: Sun-Times staff reporter Miriam Di Nunzio