‘Best of Adam West’ being broadcast on MeTV this weekend

Fans of Adam West, who died Friday at age 88, will be happy to know that Chicago-based MeTV (WCIU-Channel 26) this weekend will showcase episodes of classic television series in which the actor appeared. Among the offerings, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday (through 1 a.m. Sunday), will be his signature show “Batman” as well as his guest spots on “Maverick,” “The Big Valley,” “Gunsmoke,” “Bonanza,” “The Rifleman” and “The Outer Limits.”

The “Batman” TV series, which debuted in January 1966, ran for only three seasons, but West himself often joked about how the Batman/Bruce Wayne role typecast him for the remainder of his career. Despite that, West did go on to appear in more than 60 films and 80 other TV episodes, including a number of Westerns.

“Batman” was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy for its first season.

In a statement, Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co., which owns MeTV said, “Few actors made such an indelible mark on American culture as Adam West. We at MeTV are deeply saddened by his passing, as are generations of television viewers. He was the very definition of timeless and memorable,”

To find the schedule of “The Best of Adam West,” go to MeTV.com.