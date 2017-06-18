Beyonce, Jay Z twins have arrived, reports say

Jay Z, his daughter Blue Ivy Carter and his wife Beyoncé Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana. | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Blue Ivy is a big sister!

Earlier this week, Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, welcomed their twins, according to People and US Weekly. The couple’s representatives have had no official comment.

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, confirmed the news on Father’s Day with a tweet from “Granddad” saying “They’re here! Happy birthday to the twins!”

Names and sexes for the twins have not yet been revealed, but the little ones have a lot to learn about instant fame from their big sister, Blue, 5, who also made major pop culture waves when she was born.

The pop star’s pregnancy started in typical drop-the-mic Bey fashion. No one saw it coming — not the tabloids that spent the past year predicting the demise of the Carters’ marriage, nor her Beyhive of fans who followed the couple’s every move.

Instead, in a masterful swoop, the “Lemonade” singer revealed the news with an angelic photo on Instagram highlighting her prominent baby bump.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes,” read the accompanying message, which was signed: “The Carters.”

The celeb baby news quickly soared as a trending topic on Twitter and broke the Guinness World Record for Most Liked Image in the social media site’s history.

Though through her pregnancy Beyoncé couldn’t keep all of her commitments — she had to drop out of headlining Coachella in April at the advice of her doctors (Lady Gaga filled in) — she has shared her experience, chronicling her bump with a series of fashion-forward Instagram posts.

Andrea Mandell, USA TODAY