Bill Hader returns to be Anthony Scaramucci on summer ‘Weekend Update’

Though Anthony Scaramucci’s brief flirtation with Oval Office power began and ended during a “Saturday Night Live” hiatus, he was too amusing to go unspoofed, and the NBC show brought back an old friend to do the honors.

Former cast member Bill Hader appeared Thursday on the first of the show’s “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” specials to play the short-lived White House communications director, who called the anchormen via Facetime upon hearing his name. “I’m like a goombah Beetlejuice,” he said.

Though upbeat and characteristically brash, Hader’s Mooch couldn’t help but mention the hardship of losing his marriage and his respect “all to be the king of Idiot Mountain for 11 days.”

The cameo followed a return appearance by cast member Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. and the North Shore’s Alex Moffat as his brother Eric, again depicted as a dolt continually spoiling his sibling’s lies. When Donald Jr. professed that the president had advised him to tell the truth, Eric spouted, “And then he winked!”

Handed a fidget spinner to keep him occupied, Eric didn’t know to spin it and just stared in fascination at the immobile toy.