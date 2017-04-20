Bill Murray to perform with classical cellist at Symphony Center

Bill Murray speaks at the presentation of the Mark Twain Prize to Bill Murray on Oct. 23, 2016, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. | Margot Schulman/Kennedy Center photo

Never one to shy away from a new cultural adventure, Bill Murray is venturing in the classical music world in a series of concerts including one in Chicago this fall.

The “Ghostbusters” and “Groundhog Day” star is planning to make appearances with German cellist Jan Vogler, singing and narrating along with Vogler’s performances of music by Foster, Gershwin, Mancini, Bernstein and Bach. Their program together, “New Worlds,” emphasizes classic American poetry and prose.

The artists’ joint tour begins June 2 at Wolfsburg, Germany. Among the North American stops will be an Oct. 10 performance at Chicago’s Symphony Center, with Chinese violinist Mira Wang (Vogler’s wife) and Venezuelan-American pianist Vanessa Perez joining the ensemble. Tickets go on sale June 1.

The Wilmette native and Second City alum told the New York Times he sees the collaboration as “the collision of America and Europe,” as reflected in the group’s four musicians.

“We are from four different continents,” he said. “And when the continents come together, the music moves right across the peninsulas from one to the other. It’s just a short journey from one continent to the other.”