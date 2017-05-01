Billy Joel returning to Wrigley Field

Billy Joel will return to Wrigley Field for a fourth consecutive year, when he performs on Aug. 11 at The Friendly Confines.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at cubs.com/billyjoel.

Plans are also in the works for an honorary “Billy Joel Day” during a regularly scheduled Cubs baseball game this season. Details and the date to be announced in the spring.

Joel sold more than 125,000 tickets for his previous three Wrigley concerts. In all, he has performed a record-setting six times at Wrigley Field six times.