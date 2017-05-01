Billy Joel will return to Wrigley Field for a fourth consecutive year, when he performs on Aug. 11 at The Friendly Confines.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at cubs.com/billyjoel.

Plans are also in the works for an honorary “Billy Joel Day” during a regularly scheduled Cubs baseball game this season. Details and the date to be announced in the spring.

Joel sold more than 125,000 tickets for his previous three Wrigley concerts. In all, he has performed a record-setting six times at Wrigley Field six times.

The announcement of Billy Joel's August 27th 2015 concert at Wrigley Field is made at The Cubby Bear on January 15, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

