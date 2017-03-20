BJ the Chicago Kid penned title track for new ‘Shots Fired’ show

BJ The Chicago Kid is featured on the title track of the new Fox show, "Shots Fired." | Tomas Ovalle/AP Photo

There’s quite the lineup of musical talent that will be heard as Fox’s new “Shots Fired” show debuts Wednesday (7 p.m., WFLD-Channel 32). In a high-profile positioning, the three-time Grammy nominee BJ the Chicago Kid is featured on the new series’ title track.

Along with the hometown R&B singer, other artists being showcased on “Shots Fired” are Swizz Beatz, Aloe Blacc, Da Honorable C-Note, Leon Bridges, Antonique Smith, NAS, Anthony Hamilton, Mali Music, Sunshine Anderson, Ro James, Heather Victoria, Detail, Emeli Sande, E-40, Scarface, Ruff Endz, Big Bill Morganfield, Dionne Farris, Marqus Clae and Shire.

Starring Sanaa Lathan, Stephen James, Helen Hunt and Richard Dreyfuss, “Shots Fired” will examine police shootings in racially charged environments.