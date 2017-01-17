Blackbird named restaurant of the year at Jean Banchet Awards

Chicago’s annual Jean Banchet Awards, celebrating the best of Chicago’s culinary world, were awarded Sunday night at Venue Six10.

The prestigious awards are named in honor of the late Chef Jean Banchet, who helmed the hugely innovative and world-renowned Le Francais in north suburban Wheeling, and was key in helping make Chicago a world-class culinary destination.

Here’s the list of the 2017 winners:

Restaurant of the Year: Blackbird

Chef of the Year: Andrew Brochu (Roister)

Rising Chef of the Year: Bill Montagne & Jennifer Kim (Snaggletooth)

Best Chef-de-Cuisine: Wilson Bauer (Schwa)

Pastry Chef of the Year: Meg Galus (Swift & Sons/Momotaro/BOKA)

Rising Pastry Chef of the Year: Alison Cates (Honey’s)

Best Neighborhood Restaurant: Sumi Robata Bar

Best Ethnic Restaurant: 5 Loaves Eatery

Best New Restaurant: Oriole

Best Sommelier: Rachel Driver Speckan (City Winery)

Best Mixologist: Julia Momose (GreenRiver)

Best Restaurant Design: Dixie

Best Restaurant Service: BOKA

Best Alternative Dining: Nomad

Culinary Achievement Award Winner: Rick Bayless