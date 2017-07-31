Book tours bring Bernie Sanders, Stephen King, Dan Brown to suburbs

Anderson’s Bookshops have some major headliners coming to the area in the coming months.

Former presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak at Aurora’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 about his new book for teen readers, “Bernie Sanders’ Guide to Political Revolution,” as well as also speaking to Naperville District 203 sophomores that same afternoon. … Stephen and Owen King will appear at North Central College at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 — for a event Anderson’s is hosting with the school, celebrating the release of the father and son authors’ “Sleeping Beauties.” … Finally, “The Da Vinci Code” mega-author Dan Brown will appear at an Anderson’s event at Downers Grove’s Tivoli Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 — tied to the release of his fifth Robert Langdon novel, “Origin.”