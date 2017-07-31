Anderson’s Bookshops have some major headliners coming to the area in the coming months.
Former presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak at Aurora’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 about his new book for teen readers, “Bernie Sanders’ Guide to Political Revolution,” as well as also speaking to Naperville District 203 sophomores that same afternoon. … Stephen and Owen King will appear at North Central College at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29 — for a event Anderson’s is hosting with the school, celebrating the release of the father and son authors’ “Sleeping Beauties.” … Finally, “The Da Vinci Code” mega-author Dan Brown will appear at an Anderson’s event at Downers Grove’s Tivoli Theatre at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 — tied to the release of his fifth Robert Langdon novel, “Origin.”