Broadway composer Jeanne Tesori slated for Chicago visit

Jeanine Tesori is the Tony Award-winning composer responsible for such shows as “Caroline, or Change,” “Shrek the Musical,” “Violet,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and the Broadway hit “Fun Home,” with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, which will receive its regional premiere Sept. 19 – Nov. 12 at Victory Gardens Biograph Theater. Gary Griffin will direct.

Tesori will visit the theater on Sept. 25 for an evening of conversation and musical performances with “Fun Home” music director Doug Peck. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, ($100), visit www.victorygardens.org.

Among Tesori’s other credits are music for the Delacorte Theatre production of “Mother Courage” that starred Meryl Streep, and the opera, “A Blizzard on Marblehead Neck (with libretto by Tony Kushner), presented at Glimmerglass. Her songs are featured in the Netflix revival of “Gilmore Girls.” And she is the artistic director/co-founder of A Broader Way, an arts empowerment program for girls from under-served communities, as well as the founding artistic director of Encores! Off-Center, and a lecturer in music at Yale University and Columbia University.