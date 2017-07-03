Broadway’s Audra McDonald headed to Steppenwolf

Talk about Broadway allure.

Six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald will perform in a one-night-only concert as part of Steppenwolf Theatre’s Lookout Series beginning at 6:30 p.m. on May 22, accompanied by “special guests” Will Swenson (her husband, also a Broadway star), and pianist Seth Rudetsky.

The concert, produced by Mark Cortale on the theater’s Downstairs stage, is being billed as “a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories from one of Broadway’s biggest stars—prompted by Rudetsky’s probing, funny, revealing questions—with McDonald singing some of the biggest hits from her musical theater repertoire.”

Tickets (and this will be a high-demand performance) are $79-$99, with an additional limited number of $150 VIP seats for sale in the main center of the house. Students may purchase $15 student rush tickets an hour before the show, availability abiding. Anytime Steppenwolf Black Card Members may use their credits for seats in the Balcony. ASL Interpretation and Open Captioning will be available for this performance.

Tickets for the Audra McDonald concert go on sale to the public on March 10 at 11 a.m. A pre-sale for current Steppenwolf members and subscribers begins today, March 7. Call (312) 335-1650 or visit steppenwolf.org.

The LookOut Series is Steppenwolf’s multi-genre performance series presenting work from a diverse array of artists, emerging and establishing alike. Tickets for March and April events are currently on sale.