Canada’s CIBC acquires naming rights to The PrivateBank Theatre

Chicago’s PrivateBank Theatre has been officially renamed CIBC Theatre, it was announced today by its operators, Broadway in Chicago.

This marks a global, unified branding by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), which completed its purchase of PrivateBank’s parent company earlier this summer.

The theater at 18 W. Monroe, which is the home to Chicago’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton,” has seen a host of name changes over the years, from its original 1906 moniker, The Magestic, to The Shubert Theatre, to La Salle Bank Theatre and most recently, The PrivateBank Theatre.

Tickets for upcoming performances of “Hamilton,” which bear The PrivateBank Theatre moniker, remain valid.