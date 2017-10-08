Carlos Santana’s path to peace: his music everywhere

Few artists embody the peace-and-love ethos of Woodstock in 2017 quite like Carlos Santana, who went into the festival a relative unknown and led the San Francisco band that shares his name in a career-defining, LSD-enhanced performance.

Nearly five decades later, the man remains a true believer in the healing frequencies of music, still preaching the “Power of Peace,” as he titled a new album that finds him collaborating with the Isley Brothers and Cindy Blackman Santana, the drummer he proposed to on the Universal Tone Tour in 2010.

As Santana explains it, “From John Coltrane to John Lennon, the music that I love is about inviting people to remember that you are divine, that you have light in you and that you can create miracles and blessings. That’s what I’m about.”

Here’s what else he had to say in an interview.

Q: Tell us about “The Power of Peace.”

A: Cindy and I, when we got married, the first song we danced to was “The Look of Love” with Ronnie Isley singing. When you listen to Ronnie Isley singing Burt Bacharach songs, he sculptures every note in such a way that you go, “Oh my God, how can somebody do that?”

So Cindy and I, we were in the frequency of doing something in the future with Ronnie and Ernie. And that opportunity presented itself when we met him, for the first time, in St. Louis. His sister was singing background with Rod Stewart and we were on tour with Rod Stewart.

She said, “You know, Carlos, Ronnie is actually a big fan of you.” So we got together backstage and I told him that I wanted to do this CD and the songs that I wanted to do.

Q: When is this that you met?

A: About three years ago?

Q: Wow. I’m surprised you hadn’t met before.

A: I think the first time we crossed paths was in ’75 or so at a CBS convention because they had Earth, Wind & Fire, the Isley Brothers and somehow Santana was in this convention with a lot of black soul. I’m not surprised because I’m a black man myself. I mean, in the way that I learned how to articulate African music a long, long time ago.

I keep saying with total certainty the future of music on this planet is coming from Africa. And it’s a language that I absolutely love and understand. I feel really grateful that God gave me the facility to articulate it.

Q: What appealed to you about “Power of Peace” as an album title?

A: This planet is infected with fragmented fear. And the power of peace is something I learned in the ’60s from the hippies and Woodstock. I learned from people like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King and people who lived their lives with and for peace.

There’s something magnanimous about them because peace is more powerful than fear and hate.

What’s happening in Paris and London and everywhere, I think that if this music was played in shopping malls and elevators everywhere, you would see a difference because its frequency would change the heart. It would pierce the heart of the beast.

Q: You speak of universal tone, and it’s interesting because what people often talk about as far as your guitar work is your tone. Is there a connection between this universal tone and getting an actual tone out of your instrument?

A: My tone is my heart. I can play any amplifier, any guitar and I’m still gonna sound like me. I don’t use any pedals, other than the wah-wah pedal, because I don’t want a mask. I like my face. I like my sound.