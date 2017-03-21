‘Cars 3’ characters set for cross-country tour, including Chicago

Life-size replicas of the upcoming "Cars 3" animated film characters including Lightning McQueen (pictured) will be heading out on tour this spring to select cities across the U.S. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Get your engines started, Lightning McQueen is racing into a city near you.

A life-size replica of the “Cars” character and his pals Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm are revving up for a 27-city tour across the United States in advance of the June 16 release of “Cars 3.” The Walt Disney Company said Tuesday that the “Road to the Races” tour kicks off Thursday at Walt Disney World with pit stops in Miami, Dallas, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles and more.

The tour will also feature a sneak peek at “Cars 3,” a look at the science behind racing, and activities ranging from street art to a tire changing operation from sponsors like Alamo Rent a Car and Coppertone. Lifesize character lookalikes of “Lightning McQueen,” “Cruz Ramirez” and “Jackson Storm” will be featured on the tour stops. The film opens June 16.

The tour makes a stop in the Chicago area April 21-23, at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Hours vary. For information, visit www.cars3tour.com

Contributing: Sun-Times staff reporter Miriam Di Nunzio.