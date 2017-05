Cases dismissed: NBC cancels ‘Chicago Justice’

Philip Winchester as Peter Stone and Carl Weathers as Mark Jeffries on "Chicago Justice." | Matt Dinerstein/NBC

NBC’s seemingly unstoppable “One Chicago” apparently has its first casualty.

Deadline reports that the network has decided against a second season for “Chicago Justice,” the newest entry in the Dick Wolf franchise that also includes “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med.” All are shot locally.

The latter three shows were renewed when NBC announced its 2017-18 plans last week, but the fate of the lower-rated “Justice” had been left up in the air.