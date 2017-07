Cast changes announced for Chicago ‘Hamilton’

Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (“Memphis”) and Broadway “Hamilton” cast member Gregory Treco are joining the cast of the Chicago company of “Hamilton,” it was announced Thursday by Broadway in Chicago.

Glover replaces the departing Karen Olivo in the role of Angelica Schuyler. Olivo’s final performance will be Aug. 6. Treco replaces Daniel Breaker in the role of Aaron Burr. Barker exits the show Sept. 8.

“Hamilton” is currently playing at The PrivateBank Theatre, 18 W Monroe.