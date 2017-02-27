Chicago doings for Evander Holyfield, Taylor Kinney, John Oates

SEEN ON THE SCENE: Boxing great Evander Holyfield was spotted dining at Lou Malnati’s South Loop pizzeria on South State Street. … Fans of rock legend John Oates of Hall & Oates fame will want to know the singer and songwriter will be in the area next month to promoted his new memoir, “Change of Seasons,” which also includes a new album as a companion to the book. Oates will be the star attraction at a special event being sponsored by Anderson’s Bookshop in Naperville — performing a mini-concert and signing books for fans beginning at 7 p.m. March 31 at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave. on the campus of North Central College. … Luminary Productions is hosting “Chicago Watch 2017” — a special fan-centric convention for those who love Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” shows on NBC, including “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and the new “Chicago Justice.” Among the stars expected to be on hand to greet fans, pose for photos and sign autographs will be Taylor Kinney, Torrey DeVitto and Gregg Henry. It all takes place May 26-28 at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place. … Bears running back Jordan Howard was spotted hanging out with fans Saturday at the Xfinity store’s grand opening in Lakeview on North Ashland. … Among the celebs planning on participating in the Chicago Polar Plunge on the lakefront — benefiting Special Olympics Chicago — will be Jon Seda, whose Antonio Dawson character has been a mainstay in “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” and now “Chicago Justice.”