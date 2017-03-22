Celebrity doings: Grace Gealey, Lesley Stahl, Marina Squerciati

SEEN ON THE SCENE: “Empire” star Grace Gealey was spied lunching at the LYFE Kitchen in Streeterville the other day. … Recent sightings at Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap on the Gold Coast have included the Utah Jazz player Gordon Hayward, joined by a bunch of pals. … The always svelte Gabrielle Union, wife of the Bulls’ Dwyane Wade, was spotted keeping her bod in shape, working out with a personal trainer at the Equinox Lincoln Park on North Clark Street. … Veteran journalist and “60 Minutes” mainstay Lesley Stahl will be in the area next month — boosting “Becoming Grandma,” her new book that discusses how contemporary culture, improved senior health and technology have changed grandparenting in the early 21st Century. Stahl will do a book signing at Anderson’s Bookshop at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. … The fun lineup of guest monologists participating in iO Theatre’s “The Armando Diaz Theatrical Experience and Hootenanny” shows includes “Chicago PD” star Marina Squerciati on Monday and 47th Ward alderman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ameya Pawar on April 17. … Chicago native, actor and director Jay Chandrasekhar (“Super Troopers,” “Beerfest,” “The Dukes of Hazzard”) will be back in his hometown next week to promote his new memoir, “Mustache Shenanigans: Making ‘Super Troopers’ and Other Adventures in Comedy.” Chandrasekhar will be participating in an event sponsored by Volumes Bookcafe at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport, 7 p.m. Tuesday. … Owner Fred Latsko, chef Justin Ferguson and the team at La Storia on North Dearborn are delighted to be included positively in the new Michelin 2017 restaurant guide, which lauds the eatery’s “finely executed Italian menu.” … Similarly, the folks at Chief O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant on North Elston are proud of their new inclusion in Travel & Leisure magazine’s “Top 50 Irish Bars in the U.S.” … A very happy and enthusiastic “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and Cubs World Series champ David Ross and his wife, Hyla, were seen dining at Sunda on Brussels sprout salad and sushi. … As they begin filming “What They Had” here, cast members Hilary Swank, Blythe Danner, Michael Shannon, Robert Forster, Taissa Farmiga — and writer-director Elizabeth Chomko — were seen slipping into RPM Italian’s private boardroom Tuesday night, where they feasted on such yummy dishes as wood-roasted octopus, lobster fra daivolo, king crab pasta and eggplant parmesan.