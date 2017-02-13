Celebrity doings include Dwyane Wade benefit; Oscar film event

SEEN ON THE SCENE: The Bulls’ Dwyane Wade will host a fashion-themed fundraiser being called “A Night on the RunWade,” benefiting the NBA star’s Wade’s World Foundation. Runway looks from DSquared2’s fall/winter runway collection will be featured at Revel Fulton Market beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 19. All proceeds from the benefit will go to support Wade’s foundation’s programs helping the Chicago community. Known as a fashionista who frequently makes a stylish statement in red carpet appearances with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, Wade said in a statement, “I look forward to bringing the thrill and excitement of ‘A Night on the RunWade’ to my hometown of Chicago. Dsquared2 will bring their high-end looks from Milan to Chicago for an unforgettable night of surprises while raising funds for the community.” … Among the highlights of the JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival (opening March 9, and running for 10 days at 25 venues around the area) will be the Oscar-nominated documentary “Life, Animated” and a pre-opening screening of “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” starring Jessica Chastain — a true story about the heroic efforts by the title character to save Polish Jews in Warsaw during the Holocaust. … Cast and crew members — plus supportive friends and family members — gathered Saturday at the AMC River East multiplex for a special screening of “Cellar Door,” the first film from the Fatal Funnel Films banner of Chicago-based indie filmmakers Philip Plowden and Devon Colwell. Starring Danny Goldring, Richard Alpert and Sean Patrick Leonard, “Cellar Door” is a prequel to Fatal Funnel Films’ upcoming feature “Raven’s Point.”